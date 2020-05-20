Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up About Daughter Katherine's Pregnancy, Shares His Excitement

Hollywood’s veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to be a grandfather and the Terminator star has opened up about his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy. Schwarzenegger has said that he is looking forward to becoming a grandparent. Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is an author, is expecting her first child with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor Chris Pratt.

Arnold Schwarzenegger on daughter Katherine's pregnancy

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt tied the knot back in June 2019 after dating for over a year. The news of the couple’s pregnancy stormed the internet last month. The Commando actor was seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s home episode on Monday, where he revealed that the baby is due sometime this summer.

In the episode, Arnold Schwarzenegger further talked about how he is feeling about this coming change. He stated that he is really excited about his daughter’s pregnancy. The actor said that he is really looking forward to playing with “whatever it is, she or he”. He said he wants to have some fun with his grandchild.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is 72 years old, stated that his future grandchild will have an impressive lineage. He added that his former wife Maria Shrive is a journalist and is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a philanthropist, who is also a member of the Kennedy family.

Arnold Schwarzenegger further stated that this will be kind of a unique experience as he marvels over the baby’s gene pool. He mentioned the three prominent families involved: Kennedy, Schwarzenegger, and Pratt. He then joked that they now can go solve the Cuban missile crisis, go kill Predators with their bare hands, and even go train dinosaurs. There is a lot of power involved there if you think about it, the actor told Jimmy Fallon.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was last seen in Terminator: Dark Fate, also talked about the baby’s accent. He did not want the baby to have his accent. He said that it will be the worst thing if the kid ends up with his accent. That is something they do not want, he jokingly added.

