ALTBalaji-ZEE5 Series 'Baarish 2' Will Have New Episodes Soon; Read Details Here

ALTBalaji-ZEE5 series Baarish 2 is one of the most trending web series right now. It premiered on May 6, 2020, and went on to receive a great response from the fans of the show. The makers of the family drama show had released a total of eleven episodes of the series and fans who have watched them all are waiting for more to come eagerly. But now the makers have talked about the remaining episodes and their release dates. Read more:

ALTBalaji-ZEE5 series Baarish 2's new episode release date

Fans of the hit web series Baarish 2 have a piece of good news. The makers of the show took to their official social media handles and posted a photo of the lead characters. In the caption of the photo, it was mentioned that the fans will soon get what they have been waiting for for a long time.

The caption read as, "Jab jab Anuj aur Gauravi saath hain, tab tab aasmaan mein baarish ka alag ehsaas hai ⛈❤ The most special #Baarish of this season is yet to happen on 25th May. Get ready to binge on all episodes of Season 2 on #ALTBalaji. "

It had several tags that included, "@ektarkapoor @shobha9168 #JeetendraKapoor @sharmanjoshi. @ashanegi @priyabanerjee @vikramsingh_chauhan @manitjoura @sahilshroff1 @poulomipolodas_official. @sheetaltiwarii @imabhishekk @anujsinghduhan @mehranandita @hegdeg @baljitsinghchaddha @bombayshukla @zee5premium."

Now, the fans have something to look for as the official release date of the remaining episodes is May 25, 2020. Sharman Joshi plays the character of Anuj whereas Asha Negi plays the character of Gauravi in Baarish 2. The show is all set to take the fans on an 'emotional rollercoaster' portraying the beautiful and heartwarming love story of the lead characters Anuj and Gauravi. ALT Balaji, as well as ZEE 5, took to their social media handles and have announced the same piece of news. Here is the post:

For the unversed, the first season of the show was released back in 2019. It was written by Aayush Agrawal and directed by Nandita Mehra. The show has a very strong fan-base.

