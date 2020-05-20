Zack Snyder's Justice League Cut To Release On HBO? #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Trends Again

Recently, it was rumoured that HBO is set to primer Zack Snyder's version of the film, which had teased the epic entrance of one of the DC's most iconic supervillains, one of the New Gods, Darkseid. Even Snyder himself took to his social media handle and tweeted about how there will be a Q and A section about Justice League franchise's film. This has lead to a massive rise in the #releasethesnydercut trend and fans are expecting to see the new Justice League release amid the lockdown. Read more:

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut on Twitter

Talking to his social media handle, Zack Snyder said that many of us are struggling during this difficult time, referring to the COVID-19 outbreak. He then said that he feels it will be a cathartic experience to come together and have a Man of Steel Watch Party. Superman is a symbol of hope and strength and it is a good time to watch a Superman film, he felt. Snyder also wrote that if the fans ask their questions, they will be entertained and answered. Here is the tweet:

Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I’ll answer a few after. #manofsteel #superman https://t.co/PdvGayTe7b pic.twitter.com/GMvIWyD4y4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 18, 2020

This led to an increase in the #releasethesnydercut trend and several fans started bombarding Twitter with their thoughts regarding the Snyder cut of Justice League and its release. Fans are asking the makers to release the film as currently there is no new content and it is the perfect time for a Justice League release. They are also hoping that after the Man of Steel watch party, there will be a Snyder cut watch party. Here are some fan reactions on the same:

Zack Snyder dragging 2020 back on track this coming Wednesday.#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/SxcqD4rDqQ — Ryan (@sickpuppy_93) May 18, 2020

Ok gonna blow my own horn & I don't care about the haters.



I was the first to tweet #ReleaseTheSnyderCut & Im proud to have even a 1% impact on this great movement



It really has come full circle & when the Cut is Released this tweet was made what it is by EVERYONE



THANK YOU❤️ https://t.co/6hjW7I4oeu — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) May 18, 2020

MILESTONE!! We are humbled yet again by your faith in us. This isn't over yet and we will need all 23.7k+ of you to cross the finish line. We will continue to do our best to represent you as well as we can. We WILL win! LET'S KEEP THIS TRAIN ROLLING!!! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut!!! — ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@RTSnyderCut) May 18, 2020

Zack Snyder directed the Justice League film in 2017. But due to some family problems, Snyder had to leave the project in between and it was taken over by another director. Due to creative differences, the original vision of Zack Snyder for the film franchise was highly changed and a lot of plot points got excluded in the mix of events. When Snyder opened up about his original idea for the franchise, fans went into a frenzy and wanted to see the Snyder cut of the film. This led to a new trend on this internet and the #releasethesnydercut went viral all over the globe. For years, die-hard fans of the franchise and the director fought hard for the Snyder cut Justice League release and perhaps now the fans will finally get the fruits of their labour.

For the unversed, Justice League is a 2017 film that bought together some of the previous DC films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman. It featured an ensemble cast that included Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and others. It also paved the way for films like The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. Although due to some creative differences a lot of the original idea for the DC Extended Universe has been changed, fans are still expecting to see a JLA film in the future.

