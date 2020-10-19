Ashley Graham Sends A Strong Body Positivity Message With A Mirror Selfie

There have been many instances where supermodel Ashley Graham has encouraged her 11.5 million followers on Instagram to embrace their physical attributes. Ashley is a known advocate of body positivity. Recently, Graham took to Instagram and posted a mirror selfie without wearing any clothes, showcasing the stretch marks on her body without hiding away under 'airbrushing' of Photoshop. Check out the photo below -

Ashley Graham bares it all

In the photo, Ashley Graham can be seen taking a mirror selfie as she covers herself chest up. Instagram is strict with its policies and posting nudity violates its community guidelines. However, Graham did not violate the guidelines with her photo. She captioned the photo writing 'Big Nakie Girl', which was received with a number of supportive comments.

While one user took to the comment section and wrote - 'First: you are so beautiful. Second: you have no idea how this photo, and many others, encourages me. I am literally in tears typing this. Thank you for reminding me, that I am beautiful exactly as I am - not as magazines or other media may try to make me think'. Another one wrote - 'Wish i could love myself as much as you do'. Check out the positive comments below -

Graham has been vocal about body positivity and spreading the message of being comfortable in one's own skin. Back in July, Ashley had sat down for an interview with People to promote her 'Swimsuits For All' collaboration. During the interview, Graham had expressed that she won't be editing any of her photos in the future as she wished to embrace her natural self.

Graham had expressed that people deal with issues related to their bodies, but wants to spread a message that they're perfect the way they look. Ashley also wants to spread the message that confiding to the body norms of the society shouldn't be a concern to people and that they should embrace their bodies. She had ended her note saying that many women she comes across face body image issues and she wants them to overcome it.

