Tatiana Maslany Denies Playing She-Hulk In Marvel's Series For Disney Plus

She-Hulk is an upcoming Marvel series that will stream on Disney Plus. The development on the show was catching pace as reports of Tatiana Maslany essaying the titular character of Jennifer Walter was making the rounds. However, the actor has denied the news of essaying the Marvel comics character.

Tatiana Maslany denies being She-Hulk in Marvel series

In a recent interview with The Sudbury Star, Tatiana Maslany was questioned about portraying She-Hulk in the forthcoming Marvel series for Disney Plus. She replied that the news of her portraying She-Hulk is "not a real thing" and it is like a press release that went out of hands. The actor stated that it is “totally not” real and mentioned that although the press has gotten onto it, but “unfortunately” it is not actually a thing.The news broke out on popular news outlets and even MCU star like Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/ Hulk, congratulated her. But Maslany denied all such speculations of portraying She-Hulk on-screen.

Before Tatiana Maslany, there were several actors who have denied being a part of Marvel projects, even though they were actually cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Paul Rudd repeatedly refused the reports of playing Scott Lang / Ant-Man until the studios confirmed the news. A similar thing happened with Brie Larson who claimed in a 2015 interview with MTV UK that she had “no idea” about her current MCU character Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. The Academy Award-winner even confused it with Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Now Tatiana Maslany’s statement has made fans think again if she will be portraying She-Hulk or not. Marvel Studios has neither denied nor confirmed the news. The series is currently in the early development stage. As it moves forward, fans would get a clear picture.

Kat Coiro has been hired to direct the pilot episode along with several others. Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao serves as the head writer on the project. Other She-Hulk cast and plot details are not revealed yet. The series is expected to commence production in early 2021. It could show Jennifer Walters’ legal fights as a lawyer and also showcase her fighting crime as a superhero. Mark Ruffalo in his MCU role as Bruce Banner / Hulk is also said to make an appearance in the show. The Marvel series is speculated to air on Disney Plus in late-2021 or straight 2022.

