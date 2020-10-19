'Very Excited': Chris Hemsworth Gives Insights Into 'Thor: Love And Thunder' To Kriti

Kriti Kharbanda and Chris Hemsworth recently came together for a webisode on holistic wellbeing. In a conversation with Kriti Kharbanda, Chris dropped some intriguing details about his upcoming movie, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor would be playing a titular role. He informed that he would start filming the movie in January 2021.

Chris Hemsworth said, “I’m supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back. I’ll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew”.

Chris Hemsworth said he’s filming Thor: Love and Thunder in January and that he’s very excited to do something different. He also said that Taika Waititi is currently writing the script! pic.twitter.com/OvKIu9Spga — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 18, 2020

About Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth recently joined the spinoff film. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Before commencing work on Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, he will complete Thor: Love and Thunder shoot. The movie was scheduled to begin production in July 2020. But it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delay affected the release of the movie as it moved from its original date of November 5, 2021, to February 18, 2022. Then, Disney and Marvel Studios provided a new release date for the project, which was a week early. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.

As part of Thor: Love and Thunder cast, Chris Hemsworth reprises the role of 'God of Thunder' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the eight-time. He debuted as the character in 2011 with Thor. The actor went on to portray the superhero in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is the only member of the original six Avengers to get a fourth solo film.

Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster in the MCU. She was seen in Thor and its sequel, playing the love interest of Chris Hemsworth’s character. Portman will lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir in the upcoming movie. She will be the female incarnation of Thor in the MCU, just like the comics. Thor: Love and Thunder will be helmed by Taika Waititi and he will also play Korg. The script will be co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. More plot details are under wraps.

