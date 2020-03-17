Coronavirus: Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Remind HSM Fans 'We're All In This Together'

Ashely Tisdale took her fans to the High School Musical days with her recent post on her social media. Before the Renegade, people were busy grooving the tunes of We Are All in This Together from High School Musical. Ashley took her fans to her Sharpay Evans days as she took to TikTok to demonstrate her Wild Cats moves. The video garnered over 2 million likes on the same day as it was posted.

Ashley Tisdale dances to her We Are All in This Together in isolation

This post comes in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and it seems that the actor is providing much-needed entertainment for her fans in times of isolation. Dancing to music at one's home actually is a safe alternative to going out and exercising. Sharing the TikTok video on her social media, Ashley Tisdale captioned the post, "If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂 hopefully this will brighten your day a little! (sic)"

A little while after this, Ashley Tisdale's High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens also took to her social media to share her version of the dance. She added a collaboration with Ashley on the app and shared the video on her social media. Giving the Coronavirus social isolation a boost, Hudgens captioned the picture, "Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into TikTok? Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee (sic)"

Ashley Tisdale went on to become a popular personality on TikTok as well. With over 3 million followers, the actor has a total of 29 million likes on the app. Tisdale often posts her dance videos on the app and this was not the first time that she gave a shout out to her High School Musical song. The actor earlier responded to two TikTok users doing the Wildcats dance, in response to Trump saying “we’re all in this together” during his presidential address about Coronavirus.

(Pic credit: Official Instagram of Vanessa Hudgens)

