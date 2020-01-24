Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About Leaving The 'High School Musical' Bubble For Serious Films

Vanessa Hudgens is evidently best-known for her lead role in High School Musical. The last instalment in the High School Musical series was released back in 2008.

Ever since, the actor has focussed to work on many serious roles and tried to take a departure from the staple image of being a Disney kid star. Now, the actor has opened up about her journey from High School Musical to Bad Boys For Life.

Vanessa Hudgens' journey

Bad Boys For Life has taken a thunderous start at the box office bringing in $62.5 million in its first weekend. A fourth instalment is already rumoured to be in the works as the recently released film is expected to bring in massive numbers throughout its global box office run. Vanessa Hudgens' performance in the film is also reportedly being loved by fans which according to Vanessa herself, has made her feel more validated with the work she is dedicating her time to.

Vanessa was speaking to a leading entertainment daily from the USA where she was asked about her transformation into a serious actor and departure from High School Musical. The actor stated that the fact is people still call her Gabriella. Vanessa believes that no matter what she does in the future, the 'High School Musical's Gabriella' tag is never going to leave people's mind.

Vanessa Hudgens revealed that in the beginning, people had only seen her in the High School Musical films which made it more challenging for her to land a serious role. Vanessa wished to play serious roles and had to go through multiple auditions to get one which made her feel rewarded even more. Vanessa Hudgens now wishes to explore various genres in films like fantasy, horror and period pieces to better her acting skills.

Image Courtesy - Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

