Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her 'divine Feminine Angel' & It's Not Who You'd Expect, See Pic

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens made headlines earlier this year for her breakup with Switched At Birth actor Austin Butler. The actor has been actively posting updates about her life through social media and, earlier on Friday, has shared pictures of a new 'divine angel' in her life. Vanessa flaunted her new NSFW tattoo of a nude angel as she shared a closeup of the art on her body.

The Bad Boys For Life star can be seen showing off her new tattoo that she got inked on the right side of her body. She captioned the post with the words, "Divine feminine angel 🔮❤️ not me.... my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to 😉" This is one of many tattoos that she's recently shared on her social media page.

Vanessa Hudgens also shared a video of herself when she saw the tattoo for the first time on her body after it was completed. Her enthusiasm and delight on seeing the new tattoo is evident in the video which she captioned as, "Lol this was the first time I saw it. I never peeked. Hilarious."

What's next for Vanessa Hudgens?

The actor was last seen in the Will Smith- Martin Lawrence starrer action comedy film Bad Boys For Life which released earlier this year. Vanessa will be seen next in the sequel to her previous romantic comedy film Princess Switch which is reportedly co-producing. She is also filming for the Lin-Manuel Miranda directed musical drama Tick, Tick... Boom! which also features Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield in the lead.

