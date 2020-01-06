Golden Globes 2020 | Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor Award

American actor Brad Pitt won his career's second Golden Globe Award on Saturday for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor award for playing a stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 masterpiece.

The Fight Club actor expressed his gratitude for the cast and crew of the film and specifically thanked his co-star and "partner in crime" Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino. The film received five nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards for best director, best screenplay, best motion picture, best actor and best supporting actor.

Pitt wins best-supporting actor

While accepting the honour, Brad Pitt marked his sincere respect for other actors nominated in the category. Pitt said, "When I was starting out, these names that were just listed: Pacino, Pesci, Hanks — my de facto mentor from afar. Sir Tony Hopkins, wherever you are, you know I love you. They were like gods to me." Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (The Irishman) were other actors nominated in the category.

Pitt told the crowd present at the award ceremony that his family couldn't come as they were in the Ozarks. Pitt jokingly added that he wanted to bring his mom but he didn't because any girl standing next to him is considered to be his girlfriend. "it would just be awkward with mom," Pitt said. The Moneyball actor in his speech said Leonardo DiCaprio is an all-star gentleman and that he wouldn't have won the award without him.

The film featured a large ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, and Al Pacino. Brad Pitt plays a stand-in, driver, and stuntman alongside co-actor DiCaprio who played an ageing star looking for a next big break.

Brad Pitt won the award at the 77th Golden Globe Award that leads way for other major award nights of the year. Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor award for his role in the film Joker. The award was organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the event took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5.

