Brad Pitt Is Excited To Spend Some Quality Time With His Kids This Christmas

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is reportedly excited to spend time with his kids this Christmas. According to a media portal’s report, Brad Pitt will be spending his Christmas with his six kids in Los Angeles. Read on to know more about this story.

Brad Pitt excited to spend with kids this Christmas

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016. Both Angeline and Brad now share their six kids, and as parents, they seem to be committed to maintaining a united front for their kids. According to a media portal’s report, Brad Pitt will be spending his Christmas with his six kids in Los Angeles. According to the report, Brad is busy getting ready for the award season. Brad Pitt has been nominated for a Golden Globe this year for his performance in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. But reportedly, Brad is more interested in relaxing during the holiday season and see his kids rather than the award show appearances.

According to the media portal’s report, Brad Pitt is trying to make this Christmas very personal. He wants to cherish the moments he is planning to have with all of his kids. According to the report, Brad wants all of his kids to be happy this holiday season and he himself is happy to spend time with them. Brad Pitt is especially looking forward to a great normal holiday with no drama.

According to the report, Angelina Jolie is on the same page as her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She is also planning to spend some quality time with her kids. Angelina reportedly feels it is important for the kids to see their dad. Hence she made sure to be in Los Angeles for the holidays so things can go as planned. According to the report, both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will share time with their kids equally over Christmas. Both Angelina and Brad did the same last year and this year will be no different.

