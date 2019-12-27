Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Now Share A Bond Of 'love And Trust' Years After Split

Rumours about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion have been rife for a long time now, as the actor-duo has been spotted together publically several times, enjoying each other’s company. Jennifer Anniston, who recently broke up with her husband Justin Theroux, threw a secret Christmas bash at her residence. Celebrities like Laura Dern and Rita Wilson marked their presence at the party. Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt also attended the Christmas celebration at his ex-wife’s home. After the pictures from the much-private party went viral on social media, rumours about Jennifer and Brad’s reunion have been doing rounds.

Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt dating again?

Recently, Brad Pitt marked his presence at Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas bash, which spawned rumours about their relationship status. According to a leading news portal, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt share a cordial bond and have diverted their energy to work. The duo has built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was in the past few years. They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back, the report added. However, many reports suggest that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are more than friends and have infectious energy when together.

What's next for Jennifer Aniston?

Seems like Jennifer Aniston's recent show, The Morning Show has hit the right chords, as it has been well-received by the audience and the critics. Helmed by Mimi Leder, The Morning Show chronicles the story of two news reporters, who face unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out the daily televised ritual. Jennifer Aniston is currently gearing up for her next, The Fixer, which chronicles the story of a former Miss USA contestant who becomes a successful sports manager. Written by Paul Solotaroff and Melisa Wallack, The Fixer is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

