Jennifer Aniston's Reaction To Brad Pitt's Win At Golden Globes 2020 Is Adorable; Watch

Brad Pitt has evidently garnered a lot of praise for his performance in the Quentin Tarantino directorial Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Though Brad Pitt was not headlining the film, he played the supporting character of Cliff Booth. His performance was loved by critics and audiences alike who deemed him as one of the best aspects of the movie. His performance was also seen gaining momentum in the award nominations season where he earned nominations in major award events. Now, Brad Pitt has won the prestigious Golden Globes award in Best Supporting Actor category. Brad graced the stage to receive his award and thanked the makers of the film along with his friends in a heartwarming minute-long speech. But, what reportedly caught everyone's attention was Brad Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's reaction to him winning the Golden Globe award.

Jennifer Aniston's reaction on Brad Pitt's Golden Globe win

My favorite part of Brad Pitt’s #goldenglobes acceptance speech is watching Jennifer Aniston’s face during it. pic.twitter.com/G5HHVKM2dy — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston was seen in all smiles as Brad Pitt was making his acceptance speech at the award night. Brad Pitt, who has reportedly been single since his divorce back in 2016 made a statement jokingly that he wished to bring along his mother to the event but he couldn't as any woman he stands next to is called his rumoured girlfriend. The camera was focused on Jennifer Aniston the entire time Pitt made this remark.

Brad Pitt snubbed the Golden Globes award from strong competition. He was facing stiff competition in his category, from Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino and Joes Pesci (The Irishman). Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also took home three big awards including one from Brad Pitt for the Best Actor in Supporting Role. Along with Best Film - Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay of a Motion Poster for Quentin Tarantino.

