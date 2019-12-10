Audrey Hepburn: When The 'Sabrina' Actor Won Her First Academy Award

Considered as one of the most iconic actors of the 20th century, Audrey Hepburn was famous for her onscreen glamour and natural talent and charismatic personality. The actor's unconventional performances in Breakfast At Tiffany and Sabrina is still fresh in the hearts of fans. Audrey Hepburn won her first Academy Award for the movie Roman Holiday. Here are some unseen pictures of Audrey Hepburn form the 26th Academy Awards.

Also Read | WWE: Natalya Considered For A Sequel Of An Oscar-Nominated Film Opposite Jason Momoa

Cheek-to-cheek with the Academy Award

In 1954, Audrey Hepburn took home her first Academy Award for her stellar performance in the movie, Roman Holiday. Addressing the audience and Oscar jury in her acceptance speech, Audrey Hepburn thanked her fans, friends and family for supporting her whenever needed. Expressing her happiness, Audrey revealed that she felt blessed. Hepburn got nominated in the Best Actress category for Sabrina (1955); The Nun’s Story (1960); Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1962); and Wait Until Dark (1968), but the statue for Roman Holiday was her only Oscar. In 1994, she won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Take a look at Audrey’s winning speech and pictures from the Oscar after-party.

Also Read | Gully Boy Producer Makes Big Statement On Ranveer Singh-starrer's Oscar Ambitions

Audrey Hepburn's impact on vintage fashion

Hepburn, with her clean style sensibility and radiant grace, inspired the likes of fashion enthusiasts across the globe. Hepburn’s performance in the film Breakfast At Tiffany made her an iconic personality. In the movie, Hepburn donned a stunning black frock and a pearl choker which contrasted the whole attire, making it one of the most iconic fashion trends of the 20th century. Renowned fashion designer Mary Quant, in an interview, opined that Audrey Hepburn was the most stylish woman who ever lived. Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg also confessed that he considers Audrey as an angel.

Also Read | Makeup Museum To Display Cosmetic Items Of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn & Greta Garbo

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap, Oscar Award Winner Guneet Monga To Come Together Make A Short Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.