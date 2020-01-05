Steve Smith's 'Clone' Emerges In Third Test At Sydney And It's Not A Fellow Aussie

Australia's ace batsman, Steve Smith made a mark of his own in the world of cricket with some stunning display of batting across formats. The number three batsman has often left fans in awe of his technique and class apart skills in the game. However, Smith is also known for his unique batting stance and at times his awkward footwork.

Steve Smith's Clone

In the ongoing third Test between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground, a new 'clone' of Australian ace cricketer has been found and surprisingly, it is not a fellow Aussie. Debutant Glenn Phillips has drawn comparisons with Steve Smith in terms of their stance and footwork as well. Cricket Australia posted a video on Sunday which showed similarities between them both. Here is the video:

Cummins gets debutant Phillips

Pat Cummins picked up the wicket of a well-set Glenn Phillips with a dream delivery on Day 3 of the third and final Test match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Cummins took his revenge after Phillips had dispatched him into the stands earlier in the day. By the virtue of this dream delivery, the top-ranked Test bowler had helped his team in providing a vital breakthrough as a well-set batsman was dismissed.

''Oh! Bowled em. Cummins gets the last laugh as he so often does. This is one cracking delivery. An absolute beauty to a guy who has played him superbly. It's a dream delivery to end a dreamish start for Glenn Philips. Just have a look at this move back of the seam and hits the top of off. A perfect off-cutter from Pat Cummins,'' said the commentators on air.

Lyon's mighty record

Australia ace-spinner Nathan Lyon roared over opposition New Zealand in the first innings of the second Test as he scalped five significant wickets to restrict the Blackcaps at 251. After putting up a mammoth total of 454 in the first innings, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's fine innings of 215 runs, the Aussie pacers were behind Lyon when it came to clearing the Blackcaps' batsmen.

Lyon cleared opener Tom Blundell and youngster Jeet Raval first and then got rid of the tail-end consisting of William Somerville, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry. Lyon bowled 30.4 overs, off which he gave away only 68 runs and bowled 10 maidens. The off-spinner now has a fifer against each team that he has ever faced and has 7 fifers against the Indians.

