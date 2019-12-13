Indian-origin Jeety Focal Point Of Neesham's 'Aussies Vs Kiwis' Contrast With Steve Smith

New Zealand's limited-overs all-rounder James Neesham is all but busy as his teammates take on the Day-Night challenge at Perth in a three-match Test series against Australia. Neesham, who is known for his hyperactivity on social media, kept the fans and netizens entertained with a consistent dose of hilarious tweets related to the ongoing game at Perth. Australia were bowled out for 416 runs on Day two of the first Test, with Tim Southee and Neil Wagner picking up four scalps each to finally stop the Australian marathon. Australia's number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne failed to go on to make his third consecutive 150-run knock as he was removed by Wagner, following which the intensity of the hosts' dominance came down.

New Zealand's openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham were dismissed for cheaply at the beginning of Kiwi's innings as Starc and Hazlewood struck gold from the start. Jimmy Neesham decided to have a little bit of fun and took to Twitter to compare the brands that were displayed on Australia's Smith's bat and Indian-origin Jeet Raval's timber. In a hilarious tweet, Neesham pointed out that while Smith's bat had a multi-million dollar mattress brand on it, 'Jeety' Raval's bat consisted of the logo of the accounting firm that he used to work for during the winters.

Neesham's Aussie vs Kiwi comparison

I love the contrast between the Aussies and us. Smith has a bat sticker of his multi million dollar mattress investment. Jeety has a bat sticker of the accounting firm he works for in the winter 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 13, 2019

Does Marnus Labuschagne copy Steve Smith?

Warner talked in the interview about the first day of the Test match where Australia got 248-4. Warner acknowledged how the changing conditions of the pitch were affecting Australia's play and also how for a few sessions, the NZ bowlers really controlled the game. After this, the topic steered towards Marnus Labuschagne's brilliance with the bat and Warner chuckled about how Labuschagne brought up his hundred with only his second six in Test match cricket. The interviewer then referred to Labuschagne and Steve Smith's 132-run partnership and asked Warner if the two had a 'bromance' brewing up.

