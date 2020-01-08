Aussie Skipper Tim Paine Compares Hazlewood To Bevan As Former Turns Into A Finisher

Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine compared pacer Josh Hazlewood to Australia's best finisher Michael Bevan as the former smacked a hat-trick of fours to seal a win for Sydney Sixers against the Adelaide Strikers. After Rashid Khan had plied up misery on the Sixers after his hat-trick, Josh Hazlewood turned out to be the Michael Bevan for the sixers as he smashed three back-to-back fours in order to ensure a win for the visitors with eight balls to spare. Rashid Khan's hat-trick with the ball went in vain as Hazlewood overshadowed it with a hat-trick of his own with the bat.

Tim Paine compares Hazlewood to Bevan after win

Taking to Twitter, Tim Paine jokingly asked since when did Michael Bevan play for the Sydney Sixers after Josh Hazlewood's three-ball whirlwind. Bevan, who is widely regarded as Australia's best finisher in the limited-overs format during the Invincible era, has set the benchmark as a finisher for the side, etching his name permanently as the best finisher for the side so far. The Big Bash League called Tim Paine's comparison of Hazlewood and Bevan as a fair call, as birthday boy Hazlewood gifted the sixers and himself with a perfect win over the Adelaide Strikers.

Since when did Micheal Bevan play for the @SixersBBL ?#Thefinisher — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) January 8, 2020

Big call. Fair call, though https://t.co/Pt0iCXsQnj — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Josh Hazlewood turns the tables on the Sixers

It just took three balls for Sydney Sixers' tailender batsman Josh Hazlewood to turn the tables on the Adelaide Strikers as he stole away a victory from right under their noses on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 135 runs, the Adelaide Strikers had reduced the Sixers to 99-7, thanks to Rashid Khan's hat-trick to get rid of Vince, Silk, and Edwards. However, birthday boy Josh Hazlewood changed the script of the game as he ensured a victory for the Sixers after facing just three balls and plummetting all of them back-to-back to the boundary to get the Sixers across the line with eight balls to spare.

So, this just happened...



Not bad from the birthday boy, Josh Hazlewood! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/b2PHHkZi2D — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

