Aussie Skipper Tim Paine Compares Hazlewood To Bevan As Former Turns Into A Finisher

Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine compared pacer Josh Hazlewood to Australia's best finisher Michael Bevan as the former smacked a hat-trick of fours to seal a win for Sydney Sixers against the Adelaide Strikers. After Rashid Khan had plied up misery on the Sixers after his hat-trick, Josh Hazlewood turned out to be the Michael Bevan for the sixers as he smashed three back-to-back fours in order to ensure a win for the visitors with eight balls to spare. Rashid Khan's hat-trick with the ball went in vain as Hazlewood overshadowed it with a hat-trick of his own with the bat.
Taking to Twitter, Tim Paine jokingly asked since when did Michael Bevan play for the Sydney Sixers after Josh Hazlewood's three-ball whirlwind. Bevan, who is widely regarded as Australia's best finisher in the limited-overs format during the Invincible era, has set the benchmark as a finisher for the side, etching his name permanently as the best finisher for the side so far. The Big Bash League called Tim Paine's comparison of Hazlewood and Bevan as a fair call, as birthday boy Hazlewood gifted the sixers and himself with a perfect win over the Adelaide Strikers.
Since when did Micheal Bevan play for the @SixersBBL ?#Thefinisher— Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) January 8, 2020
Big call. Fair call, though https://t.co/Pt0iCXsQnj— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020
It just took three balls for Sydney Sixers' tailender batsman Josh Hazlewood to turn the tables on the Adelaide Strikers as he stole away a victory from right under their noses on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 135 runs, the Adelaide Strikers had reduced the Sixers to 99-7, thanks to Rashid Khan's hat-trick to get rid of Vince, Silk, and Edwards. However, birthday boy Josh Hazlewood changed the script of the game as he ensured a victory for the Sixers after facing just three balls and plummetting all of them back-to-back to the boundary to get the Sixers across the line with eight balls to spare.
So, this just happened...— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020
Not bad from the birthday boy, Josh Hazlewood! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/b2PHHkZi2D
