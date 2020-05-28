'Avatar 2' Will Have Jake & Neytiri Exploring Different Regions, Reveals Producers

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films and is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar. Helmed by James Cameron, there was not much information about the plot of the movie. But now, Jon Landau, producer of the franchise, has provided a few details on what the sequel will focus on. Read to know.

Avatar 2 plot details teased by producer

In an interview with a daily, Jon Landau talked about the long-awaited Avatar 2 plot. He said that it would show the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie but they are forced to leave their home. They go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, and in the water. He questioned, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? And answered that it is to escape, to escape the world we are in, to escape the other pressures people have in their lives.

Jon Landau thinks that with Avatar, they have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters. He stated that the audience will follow the characters, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with Lord of the Rings. So that is what they are looking forward to doing.

In Avatar, Sam Worthington plays Jake Sully, a differently-abled former Marine who becomes a part of the Avatar Program. Neytiri is essayed by Zoe Saldana. She is the daughter of the leader of the Omaticaya. The two fall in love and in the end, Jake is permanently transferred into his avatar with the aid of the Tree of Souls. With the exceptions of selected few, other humans are expelled from Pandora and sent back to Earth.

Avatar 2 will be followed by Avatar 3, 4, and 5. Previously, Jon Landau said that at the core of each of their four movies will be the Sully family. He mentioned that each sequel will play as a standalone movie. Each movie's story will come to its own conclusion. However, when looked at as a whole, the journey across all four movies will create an even larger connected epic saga for audiences around the world.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will reprise their characters of Jake and Neytiri in Avatar 2. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss will debut in the Avatar universe. The production on the sequel was put on halt following the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, the shoot will resume shortly in New Zealand and the film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021.

