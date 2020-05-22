James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' To Resume Production Next Week In New Zealand

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. It is a sequel to 2009 blockbuster Avatar. Helmed by James Cameron, the filming of the second instalment has been on a halt following the current coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is revealed that Avatar 2 will resume shooting next week in New Zealand. Read to know more.

Avatar 2 to resume production from next week

Jon Landau, co-producer of Avatar 2 shared the news that the film will restart the work. He shared a picture from the sets of the sequel stating that the production has begun and could be followed by shooting ahead. The picture's caption read, “Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more.” [sic].

Earlier, Jon Landau shared a cast photo from Avatar 2 sets. It features Avatar leads Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana with new members, Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis. They were seen dipped in a pool with their motion capture gear on. He captioned the picture with, “Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis enjoying a moment at the surface of the 900,000 gallon performance capture tank that we built for the Avatar sequels.” [sic].

Jon Landau also shared another look of the same picture but it had the director James Cameron. He was seen instructing the actors on a scene. He provided details in the caption, “A behind the scenes still of Jim giving the actors direction before they dive underwater to capture performances for a scene from the Avatar sequels. What is the white stuff on the water surface? They are small white balls that are needed to prevent the lights from above contaminating the performance capture system below… while still allowing anyone below to surface safely through them should the need arise.” [sic].

Initially, two sequels to Avatar were confirmed after the success of the first movie. However, the number has now increased to four. The release date of the upcoming four Avatar films is currently, December 17, 2021, December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027. Avatar 2 and 3 have been given the greenlit but the further parts are not confirmed. James Cameron in an interview stated that if Avatar 2 and 3 do not make enough money, they won't go ahead with the fourth and fifth part.

