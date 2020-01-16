Robert Downey Jr Starrer 'Dolittle' Does Very Little On Rottten Tomatoes With 13% Rating

Robert Downey Jr. owned the last decade like a boss by playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe. His film was the first one which marked the beginning of an era. His last film proved to be both the beginning and end of an era. Avengers: Endgame was the last film of his iconic character. Fans are still finding it hard to say goodbye to their favourite superhero.

After Avengers: Endgame, Dolittle is Robert Downey Jr.’s first film to hit the screens. The reactions on this film by critics till now are mostly negative. Based on around 65 reviews so far, the movie has managed to get a score of 13% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The website’s critics consensus reads, “Dolittle may be enough to entertain very young viewers, but they deserve better than this rote adaptation's jumbled story and stale humour.”

Dolittle is based on a series of 1920’s children books by Hugh Lofting. His work has been adapted many times over the years. The most popular and successful ones being Oscar-winning 1967 musical starring Rex Harrison and a 1998 Eddie Murphy comedy film. The Robert Downey Jr. film is made with a huge budget of $175 million with heavy reliance on visual effects. Director of the film Stephen Gaghan has no experience in handling such a huge project. The movie has many big names like Rami Malek, Emma Thompson, John Cena, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Kumail Nanjiani giving their voices to characters.

After Dolittle, the megastar has a lot on his plate. The actor will be seen playing the great detective Sherlock again. According to his IMDb profile, he is set to feature in sports dramedy, All-Star Weekend. He also has an untitled biopic on con man John Brinkley in the works.

