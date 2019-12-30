The Mandalorian Finale Receives 100 Per Cent Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

The Mandalorian Finale is finally out and judging by the response it has received online, it seems that everyone liked it. The American space Western web series has a perfect 100 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with over 14 reviews that have been submitted by critics. The final episode 'Chapter 8: Redemption' came out on December 27 and every viewer has enjoyed it if we believe the Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The 14 critics who submitted their reviews had nothing but good things to say. The reviews submitted from Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall to New York Magazine's Keith Phipps and Decider's Brett White gave The Mandalorian's final episode a thumbs up. Alan Sepinwall heaped praises on the production team of the series for their compositions and edits, the way action sequences were directed and of course the entire episode as a whole.

Erik Kain of Forbes wrote though the episode was long, the story plays out very well. The finale was a thrilling, action-packed episode with a cool and mindblowing reveal. The season finale was the longest of the bunch with a runtime of over 40 minutes. But Kain feels that the creators have made the most brilliant use of the time.

Brett White described the season finale as an "explosive" episode that concluded one story and prepped the audiences for another. According to Brett, all good things must come to an end and the latest web series that is also the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV show was an incredible treat for the audiences during the ongoing festive season.

The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ on November 12, 2019, and became an instant hit across the United States. The series is set in the Star Wars universe and the events in the show take place five years after Return of the Jedi and 25 years prior to the events of The Force Awakens. The eight-episode first season is available to watch in the United States, Canada, and Netherlands.

