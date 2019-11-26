Avengers: Endgame | Black Panther Teams Up With Hulk In The Deleted Sequence

The crew of the most anticipated film of the year, Avengers: Endgame has dropped their own book Avengers: Endgame - The Art of the Movie. In the book, a storyboard shows where the audience can see a team-up sequence between The Hulk and Black Panther. The duo decides to team up when the Avengers were fighting Thanos and his army. Having such an epic back story through the original fan loved comics and with a three-hour-long film, it is not difficult to imagine many dream sequences of the Saga. Read more to read about Hulk and Black Panther teaming up in order to save the world.

Hulk and Black Panther team up?

In the storyboard, T'Challa, when the Black Panther sees a beast approaching, the King of Wakanda tells Hulk to hit him, which makes the pair collide their fist. The force which was created from the big green monster’s blow is absorbed by Black Panther's outfit and hence, we get the character’s trademark purple glow. To use the stored energy, T'Challa leaps into the beast and destroys him and we see him walking away from the explosion he caused to kill the beast. Read more to know about the book which gives the audience a good first-hand look at the shoot of Avengers: Endgame.

About Avengers: Endgame - The Art of the Movie

The book shows how the creators managed to pull off the film by featuring concept art and exclusive interviews. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame - The Art of the Movie, showcases the difficult task of cumulating 22 interconnected films in order to end the saga. The book was released on November 19, 2019, and is collaboratively written by Eleni Roussos and Marvel Studios.

