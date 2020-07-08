'Avengers: Endgame' Director Expresses His Views On Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated projects in recent years. The theatrical version of the film was criticised by many for not being what the director visualized. Now Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo expressed his thoughts about the Snyder Cut. Read to know more.

Joe Russo’s thought on Zack Snyder’s Justice League

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Joe and Anthony Russo were asked how they feel about the release of Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League. Joe Russo expressed his feelings saying that he thinks it is always great when a director’s original vision can find its way to the screen. The Snyder Cut is not releasing in theatres but heading to a digital platform.

Joe and Anthony Russo helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) in the MCU. Joe Russo talked about their experience with Marvel Studios. He said that they have been very fortunate in their careers that everything they did for Marvel; they would call it the director's cuts.

He mentioned that the studio was “very gracious and deferential,” and very supportive of their vision for the movies they have done. Russo stated that there is nothing sitting on the editing room floor that they suddenly want back into those films. He added that they worked very hard at what the current cut of those movies is. He noted that they are very fortunate to have released their director's cut on all four films they have done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Zack Snyder stepped down from Justice League during post-production due to a family concern. Joss Whedon was called up to fill in his place, who then conducted reshoots leading to changes in the original version of the movie. Justice League was condemned by the audiences and failed to match expectations at the box office. Soon fans began trending #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign on social media. It reached success after three years when Snyder announced his version of JL.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League could be a four-hour long film, which the director initially planned, or a six-chapter project. The filmmaker will rework on the score, visual effects and might even record additional dialogues and scenes from the actors. It will be available on HBO Max. The streaming platform head revealed that the cut "does not exist" as of yet and would cross the estimated budget of $30 million to reach the audiences. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is expected to release in early or mid-2021.

