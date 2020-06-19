'Justice League' Sneak Peek Featuring Darkseid Unveiled By Zack Snyder: WATCH

Director Zack Snyder’s Justice League was announced around a month ago. It would consist of many elements that did not make into the theatrical cut. The involvement of DC Comics’ popular villain Darkseid is among the most hyped addition to the unreleased Justice League film. Now the first teaser of the movie is out featuring Darkseid. Read to know more.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League sneak peek

Filmmaker Zack Snyder and Aquaman star Jason Momoa shared the first glimpse of much-awaited Justice League Snyder Cut. The 34 seconds sneak peek gives fan a look at Darkseid. In it, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is looking at an ancient painting while Jesse Eisenberg’s speech as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice plays. It then reveals that the painting is of Darkseid and Diana Prince looks terrified. The footage then shows a flashback where Darkseid is standing in a battleground.

The scene is speculated to be from the mother boxes battle during the beginning of Justice League. In it, Steppenwolf and his legions of Parademons attempt to take over the Earth by using the three mother boxes. He is stopped by the alliance of the Olympian Gods, Amazons, Atlanteans, mankind, and extraterrestrial beings from other worlds. However, in the Snyder Cut, Steppenwolf is replaced by Darkseid.

Zack Snyder has mentioned in his tweet that more footage will be out at DC FanDome. It is a free virtual fan convention hosted by DC Comics and Warner Bros. The event will take place on August 22, 2020. Its digital centre will be accessible for 24 hours. DC FanDome will show exclusives from their upcoming films like Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and behind-the-scenes from their released movies and shows.

Darkseid is considered as the deadliest villain in DC Comics. He is the tyrant rule of the planet Apokolips with the ultimate goal to conquer the universe and eliminate all free will along with sentient beings. In the comics, Darkseid becomes a staple Superman nemesis and the archenemy of the league. Darkseid has appeared in DC animated universe and would make his live-action debut in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

He's coming... to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

Justice League Snyder Cut would be available on HBO Max in 2021. The streaming platform head revealed that the cut "does not exist" as of yet and would cross the estimated budget of $30 million to see the light of the day. Snyder will rework on the score, visual effects and might even record additional dialogues from the actors.

