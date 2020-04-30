'Avengers: Endgame' Directors, The Russo Brothers Share Crowd Reaction To Iron Man's Snap

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest films in a decade. The director of the film, Anthony and Joe Russo have shared several insides about Avengers: Endgame, during the quarantine watch party of the film. Now, they have shared a video of the audience’s reaction on Iron Man’s snap from the opening night. Read to know more.

Audience’s reaction on Iron Man’s snap

The Russo Brothers shared a clip on their Twitter handle as a part of their Avengers: Endgame inside threat. It is from the final battle, when Iron Man takes the infinity stones from Thanos and snaps, sacrificing his life for the universe. The video has the crowd cheering as their favourite superhero is about to defeat the Mad Titan. The tweet revealed that the video was taken by Joe Russo on his iPhone at a theatre in Los Angeles, California during Avengers: Endgame opening night. Check out the video.

“This is the one...”

Here’s one last video from our #Endgame trip down memory lane during this anniversary week...Taken on Joe’s iPhone at the Regency Village Theater at UCLA opening night. Much love to you all. What’s your favorite Iron Man moment from his 10 years in the MCU? pic.twitter.com/mVGQcRxdP9 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 29, 2020

I never understood why people cheered when Iron Man had the Stones! I was thrilled he was beating Thanos but more upset knowing what it meant! 💔 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 29, 2020

a year after that and im still crying pic.twitter.com/O7uY3qfYXx — Dev ~ Bughead is endgame (@devon_matthews1) April 29, 2020

I watched 10 times and I cried 10 times — 𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖔 𝖉𝖔𝖘 𝕻𝖗𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖓𝖍𝖔 (@la_gustaveira) April 29, 2020

Such an amazing moment! We love you Tony Stark! We love you 3000!👏😭❤💕💞 — ANDY BARBER'S BLUE EYES💙💙 (@mythos1014) April 29, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. bid farewell to his role as Tony Stark /Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor played the character for about 11 years in the MCU. He has majorly appeared in eight films along with special appearances in others. RDJ as Tony Stark is considered as the pioneer of the MCU as his first role as the character in Iron Man (2008) was also the first film in the MCU.

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Avengers: Endgame was the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and concluded the Infinity Saga. The film marks Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr’s last outing as Steve Rogers /Captain America and Tony Stark /Iron Man. It also stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

