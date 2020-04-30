Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback To MCU 'has To Be Earned', Says 'Avengers: Endgame' Director

Robert Downey Jr. bid farewell to Tony Stark /Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame as he snaps to defeat Thanos. Ever since his sacrifice in the film, fans are speculating how he might return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead. Now, Endgame directors’ Anthony and Joe Russo stated that RDJ’s comeback as Iron Man in the MCU has to be earned. Read to know more.

The Russo Brothers on RDJ’s return as Iron Man

In an online podcast, the Russo Brothers were asked if they would be upset if Marvel Studios or any writer found a way to bring back Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark in the MCU. The filmmakers’ replied that they have always said this and they have believed this. Stakes have to be real. If they are not real, the audience's emotional investment in those moments, with those characters, and the narrative is contingent upon them feeling like there is something to be lost. In all of their storytelling, in those Marvel movies, a lot of those stories are difficult. They wanted to commit very hard to that idea.

Answering the question, Anthony Russo said that he thinks, in the context of the return, it depends how Robert Downey Jr was brought back. It depends on what the storytelling is. It is certainly something that has to be earned. It is certainly something that has to surprise and shock audiences. He stated that you cannot simply just bring him back. There would have to be a really compelling, innovative, unpredictable narrative event to find your way there, in order for it to be worth it.

“This is the one...”

Here’s one last video from our #Endgame trip down memory lane during this anniversary week...Taken on Joe’s iPhone at the Regency Village Theater at UCLA opening night. Much love to you all. What’s your favorite Iron Man moment from his 10 years in the MCU? pic.twitter.com/mVGQcRxdP9 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 29, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man is considered as the pioneer of the MCU. His first role as the character in Iron Man (2008) was also the first film in the MCU. He later reprised the role briefly in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). RDJ was seen in a special appearance in a few other films.

