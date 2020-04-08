'Avengers: Endgame' Was Shot Entirely On IMAX Cameras & Other Trivia About The Film

Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of 22 movies from the three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans got to witness the final showdown with Thanos after Avengers: Infinity War.

Endgame also earned a whopping 2.5 billion dollars worldwide. It comes as no surprise that the movie did excellent at the box office, given its fan base and hype. Let’s take a look at the interesting details and trivia of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame trivia

In the movie, Scott Lang's storage unit number is 616. Earth-616 is the primary continuity in which most Marvel Comics events take place.

Both Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were filmed entirely on digital IMAX cameras. They are the first Hollywood films shot entirely on IMAX cameras.

One of Russo's favourite shots from the movie is when Captain America/Steve Rogers went to space for the first time.

This was the twenty-second film to be released by Marvel Studios for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This film marked Chapter Ten of Phase Three in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Quantum Suits are entirely created with VFX.

New Asgard scenes were shot in St. Abbs, which is a village on the southern coast of Scotland.

Iron Man's Mark 85 armour is an upgrade to his iconic Mark 2 Armor (the first red and gold one) from the comics and the movie. Also, Cap's new suit finally adapts the classic chainmail look from his comics outfit.

The reason behind the self-help group meeting is to indicate how the snap has affected everyone, including the heroes.

Josh Brolin has the most screen time in Infinity War and the least in Endgame

This is the first time when Steve Rogers lifts Mjolnir. He previously moved a hammer in Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

The Ancient One forces Bruce into the astral phase. This is just like the one Stephen Strange experienced when he first encountered the Sorcerer Supreme.

During the final battle, when the Avengers charge after the iconic “Avengers, Assemble” moment, Spider-Man swings from Ant-Man's giant hand.

