'Avengers: Endgame' Was Shot Entirely On IMAX Cameras & Other Trivia About The Film

Hollywood News

'Avengers Endgame' is a blockbuster film. Did you know that the movie was shot entirely using IMAX cameras? Take a look at more trivia about the hit film. 

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
avengers

Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of 22 movies from the three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans got to witness the final showdown with Thanos after Avengers: Infinity War.

Endgame also earned a whopping 2.5 billion dollars worldwide. It comes as no surprise that the movie did excellent at the box office, given its fan base and hype. Let’s take a look at the interesting details and trivia of Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame trivia

  • In the movie, Scott Lang's storage unit number is 616. Earth-616 is the primary continuity in which most Marvel Comics events take place.
  • Both Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were filmed entirely on digital IMAX cameras. They are the first Hollywood films shot entirely on IMAX cameras. 
  • One of Russo's favourite shots from the movie is when Captain America/Steve Rogers went to space for the first time.
  • This was the twenty-second film to be released by Marvel Studios for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This film marked Chapter Ten of Phase Three in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • The Quantum Suits are entirely created with VFX.
  • New Asgard scenes were shot in St. Abbs, which is a village on the southern coast of Scotland.
  • Iron Man's Mark 85 armour is an upgrade to his iconic Mark 2 Armor (the first red and gold one) from the comics and the movie. Also, Cap's new suit finally adapts the classic chainmail look from his comics outfit.
  • The reason behind the self-help group meeting is to indicate how the snap has affected everyone, including the heroes.
  • Josh Brolin has the most screen time in Infinity War and the least in Endgame
  • This is the first time when Steve Rogers lifts Mjolnir. He previously moved a hammer in Avengers: Age Of Ultron
  • The Ancient One forces Bruce into the astral phase. This is just like the one Stephen Strange experienced when he first encountered the Sorcerer Supreme.
  • During the final battle, when the Avengers charge after the iconic “Avengers, Assemble” moment, Spider-Man swings from Ant-Man's giant hand.

 

 

