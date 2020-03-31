Avengers: Endgame - Captain Marvel Was NOT Brie Larson’s First Film With MCU

Avengers: Endgame was one of the biggest hits produced by Marvel and the fans absolutely loved the film. Actor Brie Larson was seen in the film as Captain Marvel, and fans loved her portrayal of this character in her solo film as well. However, Captain Marvel was not Brie Larson’s first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brie Larson was a part of MCU much before Captain Marvel

According to an entertainment portal, Brie Larson had already shot her scenes for Avengers: Endgame before the production of Captain Marvel. Hence it is believed that technically, Captain Marvel was not the first film that marked Brie Larson’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it is widely believed that Avengers: Endgame was the first film to feature Brie Larson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans loved Brie Larson's portrayal of Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame. Despite Captian Marvel being released prior to Endgame, Brie Larson had already shot her scenes for Endgame. Soon after her Endgame scenes were shot, Brie Larson went on to star in her stand-alone Marvel film, Capitan Marvel. The film Captain Marvel received tremendous success and was loved by fans very much.

In a few days’ time, Avengers: Endgame will complete a year of its release, thus giving fans a moment of celebration. Currently, Marvel has already begun re-runs of films so as to re-live 2019. Avengers: Endgame was one of the biggest cinematic marvels and earned significantly well at the domestic and international box office. The film was loved by fans worldwide and was welcomed with positive reviews by critics.

