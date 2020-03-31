Avengers: Endgame’s Shocking Deleted Still Gives A New Twist To Dr Strange & WandaVision

When Avengers: Endgame hit the theatres a year ago, fans flooded to catch a glimpse of their favourite superheroes battling it out. The movie is still one of the most expensive films ever made. The film won several accolades for its direction, music, visual effects, etc. However, fans still cannot get over the film and with the several deleted scenes that have been surfacing on the internet one can only contemplate what could have been different.

Avengers: Endgame’s deleted still gives a new angle

In a recent picture that has surfaced on the internet, Doctor Strange is seen performing some tricks. In the same still, Wanda is seen protecting Doctor Strange. Fans have been contemplating what the two characters were doing in this deleted scene.

Many have also been saying that this scene is from the time when Doctor Strange tried to hold back the water from the sea during the main fight between the superheroes and Thanos. Fans have also added that Wanda looks like she is protecting Doctor Strange from something. This has led to fans thinking about what could have been different.

Check out the deleted still from Avengers: Endgame here:

On the other hand, Marvel Comics will be coming up with a television series based on Wanda’s character titled, WandaVision. The show will pick up from the Avengers: Endgame scene and will trace the story of Wanda and Vision. The show will see how they get married and lead a suburban life together. WandaVision will reportedly premiere towards the end of the year and is expected to be six episodes long.

Fans of Doctor Strange are also in for a treat as a film based on the character is in the making as well, as announced by Marvel Comics. The sequel to the previous Doctor Strange film is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to the makers, the sequel will have a horror tone in its premise. The film is expected to release in mid-2021.

