'Avengers:Endgame' Story Will Not Affect Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, Says Writer James Gunn

Avengers: Endgame had the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at the end of their seats with an interesting plotline and a rather cathartic climax. The fate of many of the characters was revealed in the epic battle at the end of the movie. Writer-director James Gunn, who has helmed the first and the second Avengers movie recently took to Instagram to allay the doubts of millions of fans about the storyline of MCU's upcoming film, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3.

Fate of Gamora

James Gunn updated fans through his Instagram stories that the events of the last Avengers film will not affect the script of the third installment of Guardians Of The Galaxy as he had known the story and read the script of Avengers: Endgame way before he started work on the next film.

As the Marvel superhero franchise is set to enter its Phase 4 in the upcoming year, fans had been eager to know whether the character of Gamora, adopted daughter of Thanos and sister of Nebula, will be part of the Guardians of the Galaxy team in their third movie. In Avengers: Infinity Wars, Gamora had been killed by Thanos in the Avengers film to obtain the Soul Stone from the Red Skull at Vormir. Speaking about the script, James Gunn shared on his Instagram,

"The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them. But it won't change according to anything from Endgame, because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote Guardians 3."

Recently Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, who plays the role of Nebula, said that she is happy to have James Gunn back as the director of the third installment in the superhero franchise. In March, Disney reinstated Gunn as the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" almost a year after he was fired by the Marvel Studios' parent company when his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on social media. The film is set to release in 2022.

