Baby Yoda Proves He Has His Own Taste In Music In The Latest Mandalorian Meme

Baby Yoda has become a talk of the Internet ever since it arrived on the scene. Perhaps, the super adorable child does not have a name just yet but everyone refers to him as Baby Yoda. And from what we have learned, the child is in fact 50-years-old who already possess some "force" powers, as he saves The Mandalorian from a dangerous Mudhorn.

Also Read | The Mandalorian Wins The War Against Stranger Things As America's Most In-Demand Show

Baby Yoda has his own taste in music

Baby Yoda Disney recently aired the fourth episode of the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, which saw the main character take Baby Yoda into the cockpit of his ship. The cockpit looked pretty exciting and was decorated in bright colourful lights with some interesting switches among other things for the little one to play with. And of course, Baby Yoda just cannot help but mess with them.

Also Read | Star Wars: All You Need To Know About The Mandalorian Before Its Launch In India

Baby Yoda manages to spot radio and could not help but continually press the buttons to change the station. The Mandalorian, who was seemingly annoyed with the baby, was quick to undo whatever mischief that the little gremlin would be up to, before picking him up and removing him from temptation altogether. The scene also led to a lot of memes online with people adoring the infant for his mischievous act.

Also Read | The Mandalorian's Adorable Baby Yoda Could Have Been CGI Instead Of A Puppet

watching the mandalorian and i am very upset i will never have a baby yoda of my own — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) November 18, 2019

Me: Star Wars has really lost its magic for me

Also me: I CAN, WILL, AND SHOULD DIE FOR #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/ieSNwaf9bV — courtney🔮🐾 (@taddonio) November 16, 2019

Also Read | Was The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Spoiled By Rian Johnson In The Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.