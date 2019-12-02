Was The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Spoiled By Rian Johnson In The Series?

The Mandalorian is one of the most anticipated projects on Disney+. Since it went live in the USA on November 12, 2019, the show has managed to amuse fans with new plot lines and twists. One of the twists we saw in the series was Baby Yoda. After Baby Yoda was revealed, the fans have taken to the internet to share fan art, memes, and theories on who Baby Yoda is. In the series, we have seen baby Yoda in a small role until now. We do not know much about it either. But in a recent turn of events, Rian Johnson spoiled things for Baby Yoda. Here is what he had to say.

Rian Johnson reveals spoilers about Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian

Rian Johnson, while talking to an entertainment portal, spoke about the future of Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian. He said that he had visited the set of The Mandalorian where he saw baby Yoda sitting in a corner. After looking at it, Johnson felt like speaking about it, but the producers of the film asked him to keep quiet about this topic.

It was rumoured that Baby Yoda might get killed and not make it to the season one finale. But as the season 1 shooting was wrapped up a long time ago and season 2 shoots have been going on for the past month, we can only conclude that Baby Yoda will make it through the season 1 finale and will be seen in the second season of The Mandalorian.

It was also reported Rian Johnson might also be directing one episode of The Mandalorian. The lead role of The Mandalorian is played by the Narcos-fame Pedro Pascal, making the show one of the must-watch shows on the streaming service. The fans are waiting to know more about this clone-war era Baby Yoda. Questions like who is Baby Yoda and what his species is have been buzzing on the internet. Only time will tell the truth of the Baby Yoda.

