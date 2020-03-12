Baby Yoda’s Three Most Savage Moments That Fans Would Love To Know About | Read

Also known as 'The Child', the Mandalorian's Baby Yoda is hugely popular. Often, the tiny 50-year-old's adventures find him caught up in dangerous and unexpected situations, many of which cause him to become a hero and save the day in unexpected ways. Here are three moments that prove Baby Yoda is a total slayer. Read ahead to know-

Baby Yoda’s three most savage moments

Baby Yoda Repels the Incinerator Trooper’s Fire

Baby Yoda's most savage moment came naturally during the heat of the first season finale’s moment of conflict. When it seemed like Mando and his team were about to be burned alive by Moff Gideon's troops, Baby Yoda once again showed that he is the hero, they all need. Once again, using every bit of energy he has in him, Baby Yoda stepped in and threw the Stormtrooper's fire, before taking another well-deserved nap.

Baby Yoda Heals Greef Karga

Along with being one of the strongest Force users, Baby Yoda is also one of the most selfless users. Even after Greef Karga spent the series opposed to Baby Yoda, determined to cash in on his bounty, Baby Yoda didn’t let the fact that he was on the opposite side, prevent him from saving the man's life. After Greef was horribly injured by an attack from a flying creature, Baby Yoda with just a wave of his little hand, healed the wound completely, and then promptly flopped down in exhaustion, as babies do.

Baby Yoda Bites the Scout Trooper

A section of the first season finds Baby Yoda being abused by cruel and clueless Scout Troopers, who repeatedly punched him as he sat helpless in a sack. However, Baby Yoda did not stay helpless for long. When one of the Troopers wanted to take a look at the baby, they opened the bag and tried to poke at his poor little face. However, Baby Yoda fiercely bit the intruder, showing that he's not week even when he's being held captive.

