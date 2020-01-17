George Lucas Lovingly Cuddles Baby Yoda In This New Set Photo

The Mandalorian evidently managed to bring the divided fandom to unanimously praise some Star Wars content. The show made a splash at Disney Plus where The Mandalorian became the key attraction for new subscribers to the platform. But one of the biggest takeaways for many people from The Mandalorian was the 16-inch tall Baby Yoda which evidently won many hearts. Now, the creator of Star Wars George Lucas has met Baby Yoda in real life, well the $5 million puppet of Baby Yoda which was used during the filming of The Mandalorian.

Also read: George Lucas skips 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' premiere

Geroge Lucas meets Baby Yoda

Also read: Taika Waititi is being eyed by Disney and Lucas film to helm the future of 'Star Wars'?

Baby Yoda or 'The Child' as called in the show was one of the biggest takeaways from the show. Baby Yoda was created with a blend of CGI and a puppet which cost $5 million to make. Jon Favreau, who is the executive producer and guest writer for The Mandalorian is currently working on the second season of the highly celebrated show shared the photo on his Twitter. George Lucas, the creator of the Star Wars can be seen holding the baby in his arms looking at it with admiration and awe.

Also read: 'Star Wars': Fate of Luke Skywalker's green lightsaber REVEALED

On the other hand, Star Wars is under the creative control of Disney now after acquiring it from Lucas Films. CEO Bob Iger had previously revealed that George Lucas is very hard to please as he does not shy away from criticising the decisions taken with the characters he has created years back. Creator George Lucas wasn't impressed with the new Skywalker trilogy hence did not even attend the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But, he is reportedly impressed with Jon Favreau's spin on the characters and Baby Yoda.

Also read: Build-A-Bear announces Baby Yoda toys ahead of Star Wars Day

"George put Baby Yoda down."

"No."

"George we need it for shooting."

"No it's mine now."

"George please we need to film."

"Make another one this one is mine."

"George come back please!" — Chillguy / COMMISSIONS CLOSED / #TeenTitansSeason6 (@Chillguydraws) January 17, 2020

Also read: Oscar nominations 2020: Leading actor, actress leaves 'star wars' fans dissappointed

Image Courtesy - Jon Favreau Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.