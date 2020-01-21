After Baby Yoda Toys, Cream Puffs Give Fans Another Reason To Cheer

Baby Yoda is back in town hitting the headlines, and this time for the delicious cream puffs. After the array memes circulated on the social media, Disney’s Star Wars fictional character from 'The Mandalorian', Baby Yoda is now a popular discussion online for a recipe.

Audience cannot ‘wait to bake’ it

Jenn Fujikawa, a lifestyle and pop culture writer has blessed the internet with Baby Yoda puff pastries and the audience seemingly cannot ‘wait to bake’ it. “The demand for Baby Yoda merch is intense, with people constantly crafting and creating their own odes to the adorable one. I’ve made my own share of Baby Yoda treats, but something about his floating pod spoke to me. It spoke to me in the only other language I understand: cream puff’, Jenn wrote in her recipe of the cream puffs.

Read Instagram Drops The IGTV Shortcut Button From The Main App

Read Lionel Messi And Family Try Out The Disney Filter On Instagram, See The Results

She prepared the Baby Yoda using a choux puff to create the head and piping matcha custard sideways into a teardrop shape to form the ears. She even makes her Baby Yada’s recipe wear a scarf and uses chocolate pearls for eyes.

She said that the “very tiny treats are bite-sized versions of everyone’s new favourite kid on the Star Wars block”. She promised the recipe isn’t going away anytime soon.

The Star Wars fans puddled on the post of Jenn’s recipe thrilled at the concept. They could not contain their excitement to try their hands at the recipe, expressing their love for The Mandalorian’s character.

The obsessed users said that they were grateful to Jenn and couldn’t wait to have Baby Yoda in their tummy, while some exclaimed that they could never eat their favourite character as it would make them feel like a monster. Some users commented that it was a dream come true.

Oh my goodness I love this so much. — Kristen Hidalgo: For Your Consideration (@manraysky) January 17, 2020

I don’t want to eat Baby Yoda — The Kraken (@EstreyaGraf) January 17, 2020

My New Years resolution is to make choux pastry. I think this should be my end goal. 💚 — mesha (@meshaknits) January 17, 2020

This is The Way.....



Wait for it......



To bake a Baby Yoda... — SFCD7-1 (@SFCD71) January 17, 2020

They are adorable... but I couldn’t eat one... I’d feel like the worst kind of monster lol — Julie K (@JulieKMN) January 17, 2020

Read Adam Sandler Responded To Jennifer Aniston's Shout-out On Instagram; See The Post Here

Read Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Pic Has An Adorable Comment From Tristan Thompson