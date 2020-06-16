'Bachelorette' Star Hannah Brown Saves A Man From Drowning While White Water Rafting

‘Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown recently saved a man from drowning. Hannah Brown was white water rafting with her family and a group when the incident took place. A Twitter user wrote out the entire story on her feed in a thread.

'Saved my boyfriend's life,' says a Twitter user about Hannah

‘Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown is being hailed as a hero. The star saved a person from drowning while she was out whitewater rafting in Tennessee. The sport is called so because the force of the water is so high, that the water tends to look white.

One Twitter user explained how the incident had taken place. Apparently, the star was river rafting with her family and a group when a fan fell into the water and was being pulled away by the currents. This is when Hannah Brown pulled the man in.

The Twitter user further wrote that she didn't know who Hannah was and her mother told her about Hannah's identity. Her mother mentioned that the star had won Dancing with the Stars and was also a Bachelorette star. She also wrote in another tweet that the man Hannah saved was safe and sound.

One Twitter user responded to the thread saying that Hannah was very strong as she had previously taken kickboxing lessons and that it is also not easy to pull someone up from the water while river rafting. The original tweet's author responded by saying that Hannah indeed was very strong. Many of Hannah Brown's fans responded to the post by congratulating Hannah and expressed amazement at how strong she was.

Hannah Brown was seen as the lead in season 15 of The Bachelorette and is originally from Alabama. Many fans had taken a liking to the star when she featured on The Bachelorette. She also posted a picture with the next ABC's Bachelor - Matt James.

