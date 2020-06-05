If '13 Reasons Why' Is Remade In India, Will Alia Bhatt As Hannah Baker Be Convincing?

13 Reasons Why is one of the most popular American television show. It started airing from March 2017 and ended in June 2020 and expands over four seasons. The premise of the show is based on the suicide of Hannah Baker and how she reveals the culprits behind her death.

In various tapes, she reveals the thirteen reasons why she had committed suicide and this was delivered to Clay Jensen’s house two weeks after her death. From here begins a journey of mystery and crime as Hannah one by one reveals her reasons.

The plot of 13 Reasons Why narrated from both Hannah and Clay’s perspectives. The final episodes aired today on Netflix. On that note, here’s a list of Bollywood cast who would be perfect if there is an Indian version of 13 Reasons Why.

Hannah Baker- Alia Bhatt

Hannah Baker is the main character who commits suicide and sets off this crazy chain of tapes after her death. Alia Bhatt would be perfect to essay this main character.

Image credit: Katherine Langford Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Clay Jensen- Ayushmann Khurrana

Clay Jensen is the one who receives the box of tapes by Hannah. He also had a crush on her. It would be interesting to see Ayushmann Khurrana paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the Indian remake of 13 Reasons Why.

Image credit: Dylan Minnette Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Justin Foley- Sidharth Malhotra

He is revealed to be the first and the ninth reason why Hannah Baker committed suicide. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Brandon Flyn Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Zach Dempsey- Varun Dhawan

He was one of Hannah’s ex-boyfriends and the seventh reason why she took her life. Varun Dhawan might be just the person to play this role.

Image credit: Ross Butler Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

Jessica Davis- Nia Sharma

Jessica used to be one of Hannah’s close friends but they had a fallout later. A few months after that, Hannah commited suicide. Nia Sharma might be perfect to play this character.

Image credit: Alisha Boe Instagram, Nia Sharma Instagram

Alex Standall- Ranbir Kapoor

Alex is one of Hannah’s close friends who also tries to commit suicide. He is also revealed to be the one who killed Bryce Walker. Ranbir Kapoor might be just the actor to play this role for the Indian version of 13 Reasons Why.

Image credit: Miles Heizer Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

Tony Padilla- Vicky Kaushal

Tony is the one who helps Clay deal with Hannah’s death. He is also the person who sees Hannah being taken away in an ambulance. Tony was also the one who was entrusted with the care of the tapes which he later delivers on Clay’s doorstep.

Image credit: Christian Navarro Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Bryce Walker- Arjun Kapoor

Bryce Walker is the typical high school bully. He is also the 12th reason why Hannah killed herself. However, he starts to show some change in season three but was killed by Alex. With his rugged looks and muscular built, Arjun Kapoor would be the perfect fit to play this character.

Image credit: Justin Prentice Instagram, Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Montogomery de la Cruz- Shahid Kapoor

Montogomery is one of the supporting characters who recur throughout the four seasons. He helps in spreading a rumour and serves as the main antagonist in the third season. Shahid Kapoor might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image credit: Timothy Granaderos Instagram, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Tyler Down- Rajkummar Rao

Tyler photographically stalks Hannah and also revealed a secret of hers to the entire school. He is also constantly bullied. Although he becomes a stronger person in the later seasons, he still had to deal with a lot. Rajkummar Rao might be just the actor to play this role.

Image credit: Devin Druid Instagram, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Chloe Rice- Ananya Panday

She is the most popular girl in the school and was Bruce Walker’s girlfriend until his death. However, she decides that she cannot stay in school after everything that happened and changed her school. Ananya Panday might be just the perfect to play this role

Image credit: Anne Winters Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

