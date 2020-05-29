Are Jamie And Trevor Still Together After 'The Bachelor'? Know Details Here

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart aired in April 2020. The reality show had a musical twist when Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes made it out of the show as winners after being paired together until the end. However, as many winning contestants don't continue to maintain the relationship as seen in the past, fans were curious and asking, "Are Jamie and Trevor still together?" Here is everything you need to know about The Bachelor couple Jamie and Trevor who won many hearts through the reality show. Read on.

Are Jamie and Trevor still together?

Throughout the show, Jamie showed her emotions towards Trevor to everyone. However, her fans were worried that she might possibly get her heartbroken. She had also admitted to cheating on the show and said that she understands Trevor. The connection sparked while the show furthered and Jamie-Trevor shippers were all aboard.

Jamie and Trevor’s The Bachelor stint was not an easy feat, the two had to face several obstacles including the infamous love triangle with Ryan Neal. On the other hand, one of the contestants labelled Trevor a cheater calling out on his past relationships and actions. It was Natasha Bessez who had revealed on the show that Trevor is not loyal in real life. Despite the speculation around Trevor, Jamie ended with him pacing all the way to the finals.

Why did Trevor break up with Jamie?

Reports suggest that Jamie and Trevor are not together anymore due to several reasons. For starters, Trevor had claimed on the show that he will be moving closer to Jamie and live in Nashville, however, he never acted on his words. Fans speculated that with Trevor’s past this was incoming to the post Bachelor rendezvous. Reports also suggest that there are no hard feelings from either party after the separation, they are on good terms with each other.

For fans grudging on to Trevor’s actions, Jamie made it clear in an interview with a news publication that she has no regrets from anything that happened. She had a brilliant time with him and post that they went separate ways as it did not work out. She also took to Instagram to thank her former reel lover.

Check out the post-Jamie and Trevor shared on their Instagram after The Bachelor

Trevor took to IG to share his final thoughts on the roller coaster ride of The Bachelor

