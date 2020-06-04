Why Did The Famous 'The Bachelor' Couple Colton And Cassie Break Up?

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, the famous couple from The Bachelor series, recently took to Instagram and announced their split. The two posted heartfelt notes on their social media and informed their fans that they had called it quits.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift songs & videos that show her love for the rainy season

Colton and Cassie Split

If people are wondering, “Are Colton and Cassie still together?”, the answer is no. Colton took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself along with Cassie. The post is a black and white picture of the two with their backs towards the camera. They are sitting in a boat. In the caption of the post, Colton shared that Cassie and he had done some self-reflections and realised that they are just meant to be friends. He also added:

We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's Quiz: Find out if you're a true Swiftie with our trivia quiz!

The couple broke up after realising that they are good friends and that they have helped each other grow, but they are just unfit as a couple. Cassie Rudolph also shared her thoughts and love for Colton Underwood through an Instagram post. She shared that it is one of the hardest things that she had to share. She also talked about how their silence in this matter because of the public nature of their relationship was also wrong. She wrote:

Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.

ALSO READ | Angelina Jolie's birthday: Here are some obscure facts about the 'Maleficient' actor

Why did Colton and Cassie break up?

Many news articles and sources speculated the reason behind why Cassie Rudolph and Colton Underwood broke up. Many of these included possibilities that Cassie was not ready to take a leap in their relationship.

She posted screenshots of one of the news articles on her Instagram stories. She shared that people must stop sending her false articles. She also said that the ‘credible sources’ of these articles are twisted. Cassie cleared that her family loves Colton because some news sources talked about how his family did not like him. She also cleared that it was not because she was not ‘ready’.

Colton Underwood had also talked about how the show The Bachelor helped him realise his sexuality. As per a news source, he had revealed that he realised that he was straight and attracted to women. He also added that he would have been okay if it was the other way as well.

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner breaks silence on #BlackLivesMatter after fans call her out for old ad

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.