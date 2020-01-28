With the release of the Bad Boys for Life on the line, the directors of the film revealed a piece of news that has shocked the fans. The directors of Bad Boys for Life Adil, El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were seen talking to an entertainment portal where they expressed that they have been in talks for directing a film or a TV series for the Marvel Studios. It was El Arbi who revealed that the directing duo is in discussion with the Marvel executives. Here is what he had to say about his adventures after Bad Boys for Life-

Bad Boys for Life Directors in talks with Marvel executives to work on a Marvel project

During the interview, El Arbi expressed that nothing is still signed and added that the executives from Marvel have just met them. He also added that the executive of Marvel liked their film and told the Bad Boys for Life directors that they are interested in making a project together. After this, El Arbi also expressed that there is nothing planned yet and that his meeting with the executives was just a normal meeting. He also added that they will find something cool to do soon.

El Arbi also explained how there are multiple options open with Disney+ being such a success. He added that they can work on a movie or also on a TV show. It all depends on what they can do for the studio. El Arbi also added that after his work in Bad Boys for Life, there are no projects under the directing duo’s belt and that they would love to work with Marvel on something. He also specified that he is not sure about what they might end-up working on.

(Image courtesy: Adil El Arbi Instagram)

