'Bad Boys For Life' Nabs Huge Weekend Opening At The Box Office

The Bad Boys For Life smashes the box-office this past weekend as the blockbuster made over $68 million in the weekend opening. The movie which was the third installment in the Bad Boys For Life Sony franchise, was a huge success and is reportedly the second biggest opening ever for holiday weekend. The first movie to hit that benchmark was American Sniper that made over $107 million on weekend holiday in 2015, according to Comscore Inc that evaluates the data.

Estimated to collect whooping $68.1 million.

The film that stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who play the role of the detectives on search and investigation spree across Miami has managed to be a hit amongst the movie-goers over Martin Luther King Jr, as per the reports from Sony and is estimated to collect whooping $68.1 million at the boxoffice this weekend. The movie reportedly had spent $90 million on production and has met with an overwhelming response from the viewers.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle that opened with $30 million has reportedly failed to meet the audience expectation with 18 per cent score on rotten tomatoes. Producer and screenwriter Sam Mendes’ award winning drama WWI drama 1917 has made an estimated $27 million on the fourth holiday as the movie topped last weekend’s box-office. As per reports, the film has made in to the nominations for 10 Oscars including best picture and best director at next month's Academy Awards and collected $140 million worldwide.

Starring George Mackey, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dean-Charles Chapman, Andrew Scott, Claire Duburcq and Colin Firth, the plot is engraved in backdrop of WWI. The movie received equally positive as the film revolves around two young British men who march on the mission to inform a battalion about the attack by the enemy army forces.

