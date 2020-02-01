'Bad Boys For Life' Leaked By TamilRockers Online; Check Details

Tamilrockers has yet again shocked the internet by leaking one of the big-budget Hollywood’s Bad Boys For Life online. Reportedly, the website is known for being one of the most notorious websites which distribute copyright material. Tamilrockers website allows the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. Tamilrockers allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent tools and users can download it.

About the film

Bad Boys For Life is the third installation in the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence franchise. The movie revolves around the story of the Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, who team up to take down the notorious leader of the Miami drug cartel. The movie released on January 31, 2020. Now, the Bad Boys are back for another showdown in this action flick.

Bad Boys for Life Leaked by Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers has leaked the movie, Bad Boys online. The makers and creators of the movie had to suffer great damage because of it. Tamilrockers have also previously leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. Some of the films that have become victims of piracy by them include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and many more. Moreover, it is also assumed that as the movie is leaked online, box office collection of the film will take a hit.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

