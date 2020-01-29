Strawberry Pie Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Dessert In Easiest Way

It the strawberry season and there are a number of dishes you can make using this juicy fruit. Strawberry pie is quite easy to make if you get the baking right and can make for a perfect dessert for a fancy dinner party. Here’s how you can make strawberry pie in an easy way
How to make baked strawberry pie?
For the flour
- ¼ cup of all-purpose flour
- ½ cup of unsalted butter
- ½ tsp salt
- 4 tbsp of iced water
- For the strawberry filling
- 10-15 juicy strawberries, cut into halves
- 3 tbsp of cornstarch
- 1 cup of water
- ½ cup of Granulated sugar
- 1 packet of Gelatin
- For the cream
- ¼ cup of granulated sugar
- 1 tsp of Vanilla extract
- ½ tsp of lemon zest
- 1 cup heavy cream
Method:
- Add all-purpose flour, salt and butter in a food processor and pulse it around 10 times until the butter is well distributed.
- While pulsing, keep adding 1 tbsp of ice water until the dough comes together and binds well
- Shape the dough into a disk and wrap it in some plastic wrap and refrigerate it for an hour.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and grease the 9-inch pie plate
- Roll out the dough according to the size of your tray and place it in the pie plate.
- Trim the extra dough from the edges and pierce the base and sides with a fork
- Place a piece of aluminium foil over the crust and fill it with dried beans
- Bake the crust for 15 minutes, remove the foil and the beans and continue baking it for another 15 to 20 minutes.
- For the filling, add water, sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan. Let it boil and keep stirring it for about 2 minutes till the mixture is no longer cloudy.
- Remove it from the heat and add jello to it and stir for another minute.
- Add strawberries to the sauce and stir to coat well and then pour the filling in the cooled pie crust, refrigerate it for four hours or overnight.
- Take heavy cream in a bowl and whisk it till it puffs, add lemon zest, vanilla and sugar for a few minutes
- Pour the whipped cream over the strawberry pie before you serve.
