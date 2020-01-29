Strawberry Pie Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Dessert In Easiest Way

It the strawberry season and there are a number of dishes you can make using this juicy fruit. Strawberry pie is quite easy to make if you get the baking right and can make for a perfect dessert for a fancy dinner party. Here’s how you can make strawberry pie in an easy way

How to make baked strawberry pie?

For the flour

¼ cup of all-purpose flour

½ cup of unsalted butter

½ tsp salt

4 tbsp of iced water

For the strawberry filling

10-15 juicy strawberries, cut into halves

3 tbsp of cornstarch

1 cup of water

½ cup of Granulated sugar

1 packet of Gelatin

For the cream

¼ cup of granulated sugar

1 tsp of Vanilla extract

½ tsp of lemon zest

1 cup heavy cream

Method:

Add all-purpose flour, salt and butter in a food processor and pulse it around 10 times until the butter is well distributed. While pulsing, keep adding 1 tbsp of ice water until the dough comes together and binds well Shape the dough into a disk and wrap it in some plastic wrap and refrigerate it for an hour. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and grease the 9-inch pie plate Roll out the dough according to the size of your tray and place it in the pie plate. Trim the extra dough from the edges and pierce the base and sides with a fork Place a piece of aluminium foil over the crust and fill it with dried beans Bake the crust for 15 minutes, remove the foil and the beans and continue baking it for another 15 to 20 minutes. For the filling, add water, sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan. Let it boil and keep stirring it for about 2 minutes till the mixture is no longer cloudy. Remove it from the heat and add jello to it and stir for another minute. Add strawberries to the sauce and stir to coat well and then pour the filling in the cooled pie crust, refrigerate it for four hours or overnight. Take heavy cream in a bowl and whisk it till it puffs, add lemon zest, vanilla and sugar for a few minutes Pour the whipped cream over the strawberry pie before you serve.

