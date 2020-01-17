Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' BTS Facts

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently enjoying massive praise for winning many accolades in notable categories. The ninth film by Quentin Tarantino, it was heavily praised for its direction and immersive screenplay along with its gripping story. Here are some of the unknown behind the scenes facts about the film.

Interesting Behind the scenes facts about Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Reacts To His Oscar 2020 Nomination For 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt got to see the full script

The film starred several characters who were extremely pivotal. However, only Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio got to read the entire script of the film. The reason for this being the director's concerns with the spoilers of the film being leaked, like had happened with the script of The Hateful Eight. It was believed by an entertainment portal that Tarantino kept a physical copy of the script with him and hence if DiCaprio or Brad wanted to read the script, they would have to go over to Quentin’s home.

Also Read | Quentin Tarantino's 4 Hour Cut Of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' To Happen?

The Assembly Cut

The final cut for the film clocked in at 160 minutes, just over two and a half hours. However, according to reports from an entertainment daily, editor Fred Raskin’s Assembly cut or the first cut of the film was quite long. This cut came in at four hours and 20 minutes and hence had to be shortened further. Director Quentin Tarantino has confirmed that over 100 minutes of the actual film was cut during the post-production process.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Wins Best Motion Picture

Tom Cruise

Quentin Tarantino had primarily envisioned Leo and Brad for their specific roles in the film. However, he did have a backup plan in case one of them refused. The director thought of adding Tom Cruise to the cast in case one of them quits or refuses to work on the film. According to an entertainment daily, the director and actor even had a brief meeting.

Also Read | 'Once Upon A Time In..Hollywood', 'The Lion King' Bag Russia's Eagle Award Nominations

Trailer Meltdown

One of the pivotal moments in the film that shapes Rick Dalton’s career is the iconic trailer meltdown which he had on the set of Lancer. However, according to an entertainment daily, this part wasn’t included in the script. Initially, the scene in Lancer went smoothly, however, the meltdown scene was suggested by DiCaprio and Quentin approved it. Later, the entire meltdown sequence was improvised by Leo himself, while cinematographer Robert Richardson let the cameras roll.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.