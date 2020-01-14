Leonardo DiCaprio Reacts To His Oscar 2020 Nomination For 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2019. The film has already won multiple awards in several different categories at numerous prestigious events, such as winning the Best Film and Best Supporting Actor Award at the Critics' Choice Awards as well as at the Golden Globes 2020. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has now been nominated in ten different categories at the upcoming 2020 Academy Awards. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the leading role in the film, has also been nominated at the Oscars for the Best Actor Award. Here is how he reacted to his 2020 Oscar nomination.

Leonardo DiCaprio's reaction to getting nominated for the 2020 Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio's is no stranger to Oscar Nominations. The acclaimed actor has already been nominated for the Best Actor Award several times in the past and has even won an Oscar for his role in The Revenant. After hearing about his 2020 Oscar Nomination, Leonardo DiCaprio's had an interview with a news agency where he credited his director, as well as his team, for his Best Actor Nomination.

Leonardo DiCaprio's stated that ultimately, he had been able to be fortunate enough to get to work with some pretty great filmmakers. He added that that had always been the driving force with him. First, of course, the story and character, from an actor’s perspective. He felt like they saw films through the eyes of the director, the director's medium. He said that he had been able to work with some amazing directors. He then praised Quentin Tarantino saying that he was in the lineage of one of the best of our times. Finally, Leonardo said that it was amazing to be a part of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was a celebration of our actors and a celebration of the countless people behind the scenes.

Other than being nominated for the Best Actor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has also been nominated in other categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and more. It is one of the most Nominated films of Oscars 2020. Other films that have dominated 2020's Oscars nominations include Joker, The Irishman, Ford v Ferrari and Marriage Story.

