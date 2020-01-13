From 'Brokeback Mountain' To 'The Reader' - A List Of Hollywood Films With Sad Endings

The Hollywood film industry is best known for producing different films with happy endings. However, Hollywood has also produced many films that do not end on a happy note. Here is a compiled list of such movies that left the viewers teary-eyed.

Titanic

Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic is considered one of the best romantic movies of all time. Helmed by James Cameron, Titanic chronicles the story of a 17-year-old aristocrat, who falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Unlike the quintessential Hollywood films, it has a rather sad ending, as it features the death of Leonardo DiCaprio's character after the ship accidentally collides with an iceberg.

The Reader (2008)

Starring Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes and David Cross in the leading roles, The Reader is listed as Kate Winslet's finest performances till date, as the much-acclaimed movie has earned the actor an Academy Award for her performance in the Best Actress category. Helmed by Stephen Daldry, The Reader chronicles the story of a law student, who re-encounters his former lover, as she defends herself in a war-crime trial. The movie is one of its kind, as it features an illicit relationship between a young boy and an older woman. As the movie nears its end, it features the death of Kate Winslet's character.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Brokeback Mountain is considered to be one of the first movies made in Hollywood to feature a relationship between the two leading male characters in a film. Starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhall in the leading roles, Brokeback Mountain chronicles the story of a forbidden and secretive relationship between two cowboys, and their lives over the years. Directed by Ang Lee, the much-acclaimed film has won Jake Gyllenhall a BAFTA Award for his stellar performance in the movie. Reportedly, the poster of Brokeback Mountain was deliberately styled to resemble the romantic epic, Titanic.

