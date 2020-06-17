Following Oscars, BAFTA Moves 2021 Film Awards To April 11 Due To COVID-19 Crisis

The British Academy and Film Television Awards (BAFTA) have announced that the award ceremony would be held on April 11, 2021. This decision was taken after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which is the custodian of the Academy Awards shifted the dates of Oscars from February 28 to April 25. This was in response to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

The BAFTA awards were originally scheduled on February 14 and the change allows for an extended eligibility period. In a statement to a news portal, BAFTA said that this change of dates from February 14 to April 11 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic and accommodates an extended eligibility period. The organisation also informed that further information regarding the ceremony will be announced later in the year.

Also Read| BAFTA appoints Krishnendu Majumdar as new Chair after representation backlash

Furthermore, BAFTA also talked about the dates of the 2022 Film Awards. The award ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on February 13. This date is currently under consideration as part of the Awards Review. They also mentioned that any changes will be published once the review is completed alongside other findings and recommendations. The Academy earlier announced that the 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021. This is exactly eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the film industry.

Also Read | With MET Gala 2020 cancelled, ticket holders urged to make donations instead of refunds

Met Gala 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Earlier it was the big event of Met Gala 2019 which was cancelled due to pandemic. Initially, the event was rescheduled and the museum decided to conduct it later this year. However, later the Metropolitan Museum of Art had taken the decision of cancelling the Met Gala 2020. In a statement to a fashion magazine, the museum admitted that one of the biggest fashion events of the year had been officially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday of May every year. However, this year's glitzy ball has been called off entirely by the Met. This year's theme for Met Gala was 'About Time: Fashion and Duration' to complement the museum exhibits. The Costume Institute reportedly contemplates opening the exhibition from October 20 to February 7, 2021.

Also Read| Met Gala 2020 has been officially cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Also Read| Oscars: 93rd Academy Awards Pushed Further Back To April 2021; All You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.