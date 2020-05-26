With MET Gala 2020 Cancelled, Ticket Holders Urged To Make Donations Instead Of Refunds

With MET Gala 2020 being cancelled due to Coronavirus, MET's co-chair Anna Wintour along with her team in Vogue has been reaching out to the people who had bought tickets for the MET Gala 2020. They are urging these ticket holders to make donations than getting refunds. Till now, the organisation has raised money through this event for the MET Costume Institute.

According to a news portal, The Metropolitan Museum of Art called off the MET Gala 2020 recently. This is one of the biggest fashion events where guests list ranges from Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry to Jeff Bezos. The organisation raises money for the MET's Costume Institute. According to media reports, this gala season, the organisers are asking guests not to get their money back instead make tickets donations with the money laid out.

While Vogue has not made any official statement yet, according to the source of an entertainment portal, the global arts and cultural community, and the MET suffered huge losses as a result of the pandemic, and as MET Gala is the primary source for Costume Institute’s annual funding, the organisation is urging the guests to consider turning their tickets to this fundraiser into a donation or transfer tickets towards next year’s gala. In case the ticket holders don’t consider doing this, their money would be refunded. Reportedly, MET Gala raised a total of USD 15 million last year. The theme of MET Gala 2020 was ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration’. The Costume Institute exhibition which is also based on the same theme is still scheduled to open on October 29, 2020.

The MET museum is set to re-open in mid-August or a couple of weeks later. The museum was to celebrate its 150th anniversary this year but is hopeful of a belated celebration next year when people possibly might get the opportunity to gather in large groups. Not so long ago, The Met Costume Institue had posted a video on their Instagram handle showcasing some of the extravagant artworks from their exhibition as they wrote, " Time travel through 150 years of fashion ⏳ While we will miss celebrating 'About Time: Fashion and Duration' on the First Monday in May, we invite you to experience the temporal twists and turns of fashion history and preview some of the looks in the exhibition. Click the link in bio to view the full video. // Dinner dress, Mrs Arnold (American), ca. 1895; Brooklyn Museum Costume Collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Gift of the Brooklyn Museum, 2009; Gift of Sally Ingalls, 1932 (2009.300.643a, b). Ensemble, Comme des Garçons (Japanese, founded 1969), fall/winter 2004–5; Courtesy Comme des Garçons. Photo © Nicholas Alan Cope, Animation by 2x4 #TheMet #CostumeInstitute #MetAboutTime."

