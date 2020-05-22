Met Gala 2020 Has Been Officially Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Fashion connoisseurs across the globe will not get the opportunity to experience fashion's biggest night this year as there is not going to be Met Gala 2020 edition. After initially restoring to rescheduling the grand event for later this year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has now made the difficult decision of cancelling the Met Gala 2020.

In a statement to a fashion magazine, the museum admitted that one of the biggest fashion events of the year has been officially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Shines Bright In These Stunning Met Gala Outfits; See Pics

Met Gala 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday of May every year. However, this year's glitzy ball has been called off entirely by the Met. This year's theme for Met Gala was 'About Time: Fashion and Duration' to complement the museum exhibits. The Costume Institute contemplates opening the exhibition from October 20 to February 7, 2021.

Also Read | Although MET Gala 2020 Stands Cancelled, Here's How Stars Celebrating It From Home

Furthermore, the Met museum is also set to re-open in mid-August or a couple of weeks later. The museum was to celebrate its 150th anniversary this year but is hopeful of a belated celebration next year when people possibly might get the opportunity to gather in large groups. Not so long ago, The Met Costume Institue had posted a video on their Instagram handle showcasing some of the extravagant artworks from their exhibition as they wrote,

Time travel through 150 years of fashion ⏳

⁣

While we will miss celebrating “About Time: Fashion and Duration” on the First Monday in May, we invite you to experience the temporal twists and turns of fashion history and preview some of the looks in the exhibition. Click the link in bio to view the full video. // Dinner dress, Mrs. Arnold (American), ca. 1895; Brooklyn Museum Costume Collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Gift of the Brooklyn Museum, 2009; Gift of Sally Ingalls, 1932 (2009.300.643a, b). Ensemble, Comme des Garçons (Japanese, founded 1969), fall/winter 2004–5; Courtesy Comme des Garçons. Photo © Nicholas Alan Cope, Animation by 2x4 #TheMet #CostumeInstitute #MetAboutTime

Also Read | Met Gala 2020 Cancelled: Here Is What Actor Julia Roberts Planned To Wear

A spokesperson for the Met told a trade journal that Met Gala 2021 will not focus on this year's theme and will be based on the Costume Institute's next year's exhibition, which is yet to be announced. Although Met Gala 2020 got cancelled, fashion enthusiasts across the globe sprang into action as they recreated some of the iconic looks from previous Met Galas at home.

Also Read | MET Gala YouTube Session 2020 Brings Together Greatest Fashionistas In The Industry

(Image credit: Met Gala Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.