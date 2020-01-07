BAFTA Nominations 2020: Here Is A List Of All The Fan-favourites That Made It To The List

Earlier today, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts released their nominations for the BAFTA Awards 2020. All the categories for this year’s BAFTA Awards feature all the fan-favourite titles in the list of nominations. Here are all the fan favourites that made it to the BAFTA 2020 nominations:

Joker:

The Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker sits on the top of the list when it comes to fan favourites that made it to the BAFTA nominations. Joker is the classic artistic take on Batman’s arch-enemy. The Bradley Cooper and Todd Philips produced Joker is a film that has been nominated for eleven categories in the BAFTA nominations 2020.

The Irishman:

The Irishman is another fan favourite that has been selected for the BAFTA nominations. The film features Robert De Niro in the leading role. The Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese production has been nominated for over five categories in the BAFTA nominations 2020. The 1950s crime drama was exclusively released on Netflix.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood:

The Quentin Tarantino directorial, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is another fan-favourite that sits in the list of BAFTA nominations. The film stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in the leading roles. The comedy-drama has been selected for over five categories in the BAFTA nominations 2020.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was another fan-favourite that made it to the BAFTA nominations. The film is touted to mark the conclusion to the Star Wars movies series. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker features Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Adam Driver in the leading roles. The film has been selected for the Best Original Score, Best Special Visual Effects, and Best Sound in the BAFTA nominations 2020.

